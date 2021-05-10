Monday, May 10th 2021 Show Links
Police probe after vandalism spree at Perth car park

By Neil Henderson
May 10 2021, 2.43pm Updated: May 10 2021, 2.49pm
Police say a number of vehicles were vandalised.

Police are appealing for information after a number of vehicles were vandalised in a Perth car park.

Officers investigating the incident say at least four cars were deliberately damaged at the car park in Canal Street in the town sometime overnight between Tuesday,May 4 and Wednesday, May 5.

A number of cars are understood to have had wing mirrors damaged.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “Two have been reported to us with other complainers still to come forward.

“Some damaged wing mirrors are at out lost property office in Perth.

“Anyone with any information regarding the damage is urged to call 101 quoting incident reference 1176 of May 5.”

