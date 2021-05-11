Tayside artists’ work showcased as new Perth gallery opens for the first time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tayside artists are showcasing their work at a new Perth gallery, which opened on Saturday.

City Contemporary Art on the Fair City’s Charlotte Street features original works from established artists as well as those just starting out.

Owner Tom Barron says the local talent was shown alongside work from other UK artists in the gallery’s “great” first weekend.

‘Mix of subjects’

Tom says that while the opening was not large-scale, the gallery’s first weekend was a success.

He told The Courier: “It went very well – we had a busy time.

“We didn’t want to make a big thing about it with Covid so it was a soft opening.

“But it was great and we made a few sales.”

He added: “The art is on a mix of subjects and the artists are all trained in one way or another.

“Some are rising in prominence while some are at the top of their game.”

Based in a Grade A Georgian building, the gallery currently hosts the work of 11 artists as part of its four month-long summer season.

They include Nael Hanna, who studied at Duncan of Jordanstone College in Dundee and Alyth artist Jonathan Mitchell.

Future plans

Despite having only opened its doors, the commercial gallery already has hopes and plans for the future.

Tom said: “It is our intention to bring some of the best British art to Perth.

“We have a wish list of artists who we want to approach.

“It will all be original painting and art, not prints, and we will have sculptures as well in the future.

“I think it is going to be one of those destination type galleries. People might come from Edinburgh or Glasgow to visit and they might also stop off for coffee.

“As we have different artists, the gallery will be one of these places that is always changing.”

City Contemporary Art will launch its website this week, and will be available at www.ccart.co.uk.

Meanwhile, the gallery can be contacted on 01738 440888.