Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

An 11-year-old Perthshire boy has been presented with the Tay Ghillies Association Salmon Conservation Award for his “outstanding” contribution to the field.

Liam Crees was awarded the Duncan Glass trophy by Chairman of the Tay Ghillies Association Cohn O’Dea.

Liam was praised as being an “example” for other anglers.

‘Exemplary’ angler

A keen angler, Liam caught three salmon in one day on the Taymount beat – all caught on the fly.

They were all handled minimally to extract the hook and all then released safely back into the river.

Mr O’Dea said: “Liam is passionate about the Atlantic Salmon and his handling of the fish was exemplary.

“Indeed, his example is one which all anglers should learn from.

“Every fish is valuable and should be handled accordingly.”

He added: “Our beloved salmon is in trouble and we must do everything we can to protect it and the environment in the Tay system.”

Duncan Glass

The Tay Ghillies Association Salmon Conservation Award is a trophy in memory of Duncan Glass, a well-known figure on the Tay.

Mr Glass passed away in 2016 at the age of 84.

A dedicated angler, he won the first Tay Salmon Conservation Award at a ceremony at Scone Palace and was a founder of the Tay Ghillies Association in 1998.

Mr Glass is described as a “stalwart” of the association and an enthusiastic advocate of conservation of the iconic Atlantic salmon.

The trophy is awarded annually to a person who the association believes has made an outstanding contribution to salmon conservation.