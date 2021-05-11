Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A community testing site for people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 will be based in the car park of the Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus.

The mobile testing van will visit Coupar Angus every Thursday for the next six weeks, beginning on May 13.

The additional mobile testing van will be available for anyone living or working in the Coupar Angus area to get tested.

No need to book appointment

The testing site is walk-in and there is no need to book an appointment. However, to make the process quicker, you can book in advance and pre-register your details by phoning 119.

Tayside residents who don’t have any of the three Covid-19 symptoms – a new continuous cough, temperature, loss or change in sense of taste or smell – are encouraged to get tested at any of the sites across Tayside.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms should book a test in the usual way via nhsinform.scot or by calling 0800 028 2816.

There are drop-in centres across Angus, Dundee and Perth & Kinross.

Drop-in times across Tayside

Drop in times for other community testing sites across Tayside can be found below:

‘Quick and easy’

A spokeswoman said: “The mobile testing units are safe and secure, with strict hygiene measures in place.

“Staff on-site will support people through the testing process which involves self-administering a swab test. Full instructions will be provided.

“Testing is quick and easy with results communicated to people by text message 24 to 48 hours after the test.

“Anyone who receives a positive PCR test result will be asked to self-isolate. Dedicated support is available to anyone who needs to self-isolate, including food packages and financial support.”

Further advice and information on what support is available for people who need to self-isolate is available from nhsinform.scot.

More information on the testing programme is available at www.covidtayside.scot.nhs.uk.

https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/local/dundee/2203702/dundee-college-roll-out-twice-weekly-covid-tests-for-students-and-staff/