Loch Leven’s Larder teams up with Fife florist in blooming new partnership

Loch Leven’s Larder has teamed up with a Fife florist as part of efforts to highlight the importance of supporting local.

Cassia Salvona, who owns Salvona Floral Design, joined the Kinross-based Larder earlier this month, with both organisations believing in the importance of businesses supporting each other.

Cassia recognised the need to adapt her business model in response to the pandemic and, in doing so, approached Loch Leven’s Larder’s owner and director Emma Niven.

Impact of Covid-19

Set up in Kirkcaldy in 2018, Salvona Floral Design was hit hard by the pandemic.

She was fully booked for weddings before lockdown restrictions forced their cancellations.

But Cassia is optimistic about its future and is looking forward to continue working at her flower cabin at the Larder.

She said: “We are slowly picking up with weddings again but having this floristry shop at the Larder gives me and my team another opportunity.

“We’ll be offering bouquets to go, house and bedding plants and a pre-order pick up service.

“We are excited to be working with Emma and the team at Loch Leven’s Larder.”

‘Perfect opportunity’

Loch Leven’s Larder is pleased to have welcomed Cassia and her team to the site, in what it believes will be a beneficial move for both business and customers alike.

Emma said: “My heart really goes out to florists.

“Covid-19 has adversely impacted us all but especially the floristry sector particularly with weddings having to be cancelled.

“When Cassia approached me I saw this as a perfect opportunity to try and help her and her team to get back on their feet but also saw it as a chance to enhance our customer’s experience when visiting Loch Leven’s Larder.”

She added: “It’s a perfect time particularly with the retail sector opening up once again.

“We had the kiosk lying empty outside our main entrance and having the Flower Barn there is a brilliant new addition.”