Pitlochry Highland Games cancelled for second year

Organisers of the Pitlochry Highland Games have said they have been forced to cancel the event for a second year because of coronavirus.

The committee said it had taken the “very difficult decision” to call the games off.

The games were cancelled in 2020 for the first time since World War II, with the popular event running almost uninterrupted for over 160 years.

Crowds of up to 4,000 usually flock to the event each year, and it was hoped that it would make a return in September 2021.

But in a statement Pitlochry Highland Games organisers said: “It is deeply disappointing to have to cancel for the second year running, as we had hoped that with the success of the vaccine rollout across the UK and greatly reduced infection rates, that we would have a better chance of holding the games in September.

“The Committee has a duty to ensure the safety of everyone involved with the games, spectators and the wider community.

Hope for 2022

“Unfortunately, with the continued uncertainty of future restrictions and the course of the virus, this is not possible.

“It goes without saying that we very much look forward to 2022 and welcoming everyone back to celebrate 170 years since our establishment.”