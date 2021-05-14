New Perth and Kinross festival to address ‘devastating impact’ of pandemic on mental health

A new mental health and wellbeing festival will go ahead in Perth and Kinross this year amid a “mental health crisis” brought on by the pandemic.

Set up last year, local charity Trauma Healing Together has organised the festival following a £9,100 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund.

It will go ahead from August 9 to 15.

The charity says the pandemic has had a “devastating” effect on people’s mental wellbeing, which will likely be long-lasting.

Impact of Covid-19

Founder and trustee Roxanne Kerr said: “After almost a year of people living in isolation, we want to bring people together in an event which not only supports people struggling with the after-effects of Covid-19 but also promotes the fantastic work of other not-for-profit mental health organisations in the area.

“Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on people’s mental health, and this will likely continue for many years after the crisis has ended.

“As an organisation which supports trauma survivors, we are concerned about the number of individuals who will go on to develop symptoms of trauma as a result of Covid-19.”

Virtual workshops

The festival will be held entirely online and will include virtual workshops by a number of local organisations.

Workshops will include yoga, mindfulness, and expressive writing.

There will also be educational webinars designed to reduce stigma around mental health, Q&A sessions with organisations that provide mental health services in the area and a series of podcasts on mental health topics.

Numerous local wellbeing organisations have already signed up for the festival to provide further support for Perth and Kinross locals.

They include the Stephen Lyon Organisation, a Kinross community-based group supporting people who experience suicidal thoughts, and Scotland All Strong, a social enterprise providing fitness activities to help people self-manage their mental health.

Meanwhile Starting Step, a social enterprise supporting those who suffer from social disadvantage, and Plus Perth which aims to support locals who have experienced mental distress, will also be joining the festival.

‘Strong social support network’

Roxanne believes having a support network is imperative in addressing mental health concerns.

She said: “One of the greatest preventative measures against trauma is having strong social support network around you.

“If you don’t have that because of isolation, then you are at a higher chance of developing psychological distress after a traumatic event.

“We feel passionate about the people who use our services and want to make sure that they have access and knowledge to all the other charities and organisations in the local area which may help them.

“We can only do this if the organisations come together and support each other for the benefit of our service users.”

For further information on the festival, contact Trauma Healing Together at contact@traumahealinguk.org