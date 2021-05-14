Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Perth man who twice had sex with a child, ordered her to hide under his bed when police arrived at his door.

Officers went to Martin Reeves’ flat after his 15-year-old victim was reported missing.

Reeves told police he had not seen the youngster, before they pointed out her jacket lying on his sofa and her hand sticking out from underneath his bed.