Perth man placed on sex register after police find missing schoolgirl under his bed

By Jamie Buchan
May 14 2021, 9.00am Updated: May 14 2021, 11.47am
Martin Reeves

A Perth man who twice had sex with a child, ordered her to hide under his bed when police arrived at his door.

Officers went to Martin Reeves’ flat after his 15-year-old victim was reported missing.

Reeves told police he had not seen the youngster, before they pointed out her jacket lying on his sofa and her hand sticking out from underneath his bed.

