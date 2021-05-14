Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 62-year-old woman will stand trial next month, accused of causing a three-vehicle crash on one of Scotland’s busiest roads, the A9.

Fiona McQueen is accused of driving her Renault Laguna on the wrong side of the A9 between Perth and Inverness and into the path of oncoming traffic.

It is alleged that on June 25, 2018, she drove dangerously near the Calvine junction, crossed the centre of the road and onto the opposing carriageway.

Prosecutors say she then collided with a Ford Mondeo driven by Andrew Gray, who was left seriously injured.

According to court papers, the collision caused Mr Gray’s Mondeo to hit a Toyota Yaris driven by Elizabeth Pallisar.

Both Ms Pallisar and another woman Joanne Gray were injured, and all three vehicles were seriously damaged, the charge states.

McQueen, of Kirkgate, Alloa, denies the charge of dangerous driving.

Perth Sheriff Court was told a trial scheduled for later this month would be adjourned until June 28.

The route was shut between Calvine and House of Bruar for more than two hours following the accident.

Hundreds of cars were left backed up on the route between Perth and Inverness during the road closure and local diversions were put in place.

The ambulance service special dispatched its special operations team, three ambulances, two managers and two helicopters to the scene.

The air ambulances took victims to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Broxden smash

Meanwhile, the court set a date for the trial of Auchterarder man Brian Riatt, who is accused of causing a separate crash on another part of the A9.

It is alleged Riatt, 70, caused serious injury to Amanda and Odhran Burr by driving dangerously near Broxden on July 20, 2018.

He is accused of pulling out of a layby to perform a U-turn, into the path of the Burrs’ Renault Kadjar.

Riatt, of Grand Eagles Caravan Site, Dunning Road, denies the charge.

The case was called in his absence at Perth Sheriff Court and a trial was scheduled for August 2.