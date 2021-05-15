Former manager of evicted Fit4less gym bounces back with affordable fitness venture

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The former manager of a Perth gym that was forced to close last year has returned with her own affordable fitness venture.

Tammy Fleuchar was devastated when councillors voted to demolish Fit4less to make way for for 12 flats.

But her passion for fitness helped her bounce back to launch Vitalityme – and she plans to invest her profits back into the community.

Tammy said cost should never be a barrier to people who want to live happier, healthier lives.

“Our mission is to provide reliable and inexpensive health, fitness and wellbeing services to help as many people as possible improve their physical and mental wellbeing,” she said.

Affordable fitness

Tammy realised there was a demand for affordable fitness after hundreds of people signed a petition to save Fit4less.

“We are all about supporting others to live happy and healthier lives while doing the things they love,” she said.

“All our profits are reinvested back into the community which helps keep our services free or at a low cost.”

“We never want anyone to feel that cost or lack of confidence is a barrier to improving their health and wellbeing.

“The goal is for everyone to have access to quality services for free.”

Vitalityme currently runs classes via its Facebook group and works alongside other organisations such as Get Out Get Active Tayside to provide online fitness and wellbeing sessions.

It also supports Jeanfield Swifts players with their fitness.

Inclusion classes for people with disabilities

Meanwhile, Vitalityme has plans to expand its Fit4All inclusion classes aimed at anyone with a disability.

Tammy said: “We have just been awarded funding through the new Arnold Clark Community Fund that will allow us to expand our Fit4All inclusion class.

“This class started at Fit4less in 2018 and is aimed at anyone with a physical, sensory or learning disability.

“We are launching a Fit4All outdoor bootcamp class and have had an incredible response from the service users.”

Community support

Vitalityme also supports local children through classes and free mindfulness packs.

The Perth community has pulled together to support Tammy in her venture.

She said: “We have also been busy with Vitalityme Kids which is aimed at preschool and primary aged children.

“Through the support of local businesses Mhor Coffee through their ‘Give Mhor Back’ coffee range, auctions from Flybox, and the profits from our 1-2-1 sessions, we have been able to supply every P1-P3 pupil and their teacher, in Perth with a free mindfulness pack.

“We are very proud of the packs and are over the moon with the response we have had from the schools and pupils.”

Fit4less demolition petition

Plans to demolish the popular Fit4less gym – based on Canal Street – were submitted to Perth and Kinross Council in February last year despite objections from management.

Less than two weeks later, almost 1000 people had signed a petition calling for the gym to be saved from demolition, which would see the premises become flats.

John Swinney MSP said the outcry was a reflection of the gym’s importance to many people in the city.