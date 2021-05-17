Something went wrong - please try again later.

Perth and Kinross Council are weeks away from appointing contractors to start work on the Cross Tay Link Road, it is understood.

Preparatory works are expected to take place on site in the coming months.

The £118 million route – including a road bridge over the River Tay north of Scone – has hit delays as a result of the pandemic. Its delivery date has been pushed back a year to 2024.

Scone Community Council have renewed their opposition, accusing council officials of “unwelcoming and obstructive” behaviour in their dealings.

But supporters continue to argue the delayed link road is essential to support economic growth in Perth, opening up land for housing and business development.

Residents feel ‘less than welcome’

Compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) for the scheme are currently in the hands of the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA).

Scone Community Council have in recent weeks failed to have an objection to the CPO process considered because it was submitted after the deadline.

The community council have accused the council of shutting them out of the consultation.

Partnership working in respect of the participation process, which is a Scottish Government pre-requisite, is challenging in the face of this unwelcoming and obstructive culture.” Scone and District Community Council

Scone residents fear the proximity of a new major road to a proposed new school and housing will have adverse health effects.

They would like to see the route built on a site further north.

Vanessa Shand, who chairs Scone and District Community Council, said: “Our most recent involvement has been less than welcome by Perth and Kinross Council.

“It would seem our participation request, submitted more than two years ago, has been refused despite resubmission and many follow up enquiries regarding progress.

“The reason for refusal is that our submission was too late.

“Partnership working in respect of the participation process, which is a Scottish Government pre-requisite, is challenging in the face of this unwelcoming and obstructive culture.”

Fears new road will hurt town centre

The road will link the A9 with the A93 and A94 north of Scone.

Villagers in Rait fear the development will lead to “rat runs” through quiet rural settlements.

And there are concerns it will drive traffic away from Perth’s already struggling town centre.

The council pledged funding for the project despite Covid-19 related budget pressures and opposition from local residents.

Funds ‘much better spent’ on active travel

Liberal Democrat councillor Lewis Simpson has been a vocal opponent.

He said: “Notwithstanding Covid, and the obvious changes to traffic patterns, I have always been absolutely clear in my view that the funds devoted to the Cross Tay Link Road would be much better spent on active travel measures in our area.

“It’s not being done for traffic reasons. It’s being done to release land for development.

“They are quite up front about that.”

The link road is expected to generate nearly £1 billion in private sector investment. It will allow the development of around 12,000 new homes and open up land for business use.

The Scottish Government is offering around a third of the total funding – £40 million.

Major development for Perth

A Perth and Kinross Council said they had engaged extensively with the community council.

He said: “The Cross Tay Link Road (CTLR) is a major development for Perth and the surrounding area. We understand the wish of Scone and District Community Council to be involved in the project.

We would rebut the suggestions being made here regarding the council’s approach to their representations.” Perth and Kinross Council

“However, we would rebut the suggestions being made here regarding the council’s approach to their representations.”

He said they refused the participation request from March 2021 due to the advanced stage of the design and contract tender process.

“Our response to the community council made it clear we would continue to engage with them and involve them whenever possible regarding the landscaping.”