Pair accused of robbing 15-year-old of his dog at knifepoint in Perth

A man and a child have denied stealing a 15-year-old boy’s pet dog, while armed with a knife and a hammer.

Kyle Sandilands, 22, and a 17-year-old are alleged to have brandished the weapons at the teenager in Perth and attacked him, before stealing his dog.

The alleged robbery is said to have happened at the White Bridge, Fairfield, on March 30, last year.

Sandilands, of Strathtay Road, Perth, is then alleged to have caused the dog unnecessary suffering by kicking it.

He is also accused of having the hammer as an offensive weapon.

The 17-year-old from Edinburgh, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have had a knife and broken a court curfew on the day of the incident.

The teenager is further accused of, on June 14, 2020, at Dunkeld Road, giving a false name to police officers while he was detained under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

It is alleged he broke free from two officers and ran off from them while he was being searched.

He also faces allegations that, at Perth Police Station, he had a lock knife, cocaine and ecstasy.

Their case called in their absence at Perth Sheriff Court.

Defence agents tendered pleas of not guilty on their clients’ behalf.

The case was continued to July 1.