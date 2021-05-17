Perth Gulf War veteran completes 96-mile challenge, raising £1,700 for SSAFA

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Perth Gulf War veteran has completed his 96-mile long trek, raising £1,700 for charity.

Peter McIntyre completed his challenge earlier this month, smashing his original target of £150.

He undertook his five-day trek in aid of SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity.

‘I want to give back’

Having served in the first Gulf War, Peter knows first-hand how SSAFA has supported veterans.

He said: “I have seen a lot of people being helped by SSAFA.

“I am a veteran and I want to give back.”

SSAFA is a one-stop shop.” Peter McIntyre

Peter believes organisations such as SSAFA play a vital role in ensuring a smoother transition to civilian life.

Ahead of his fundraiser, he told The Courier: “If the charities weren’t there, people would fall by the wayside.

“For me, SSAFA is a one-stop shop really and you phone them up and they will help you. You are only two clicks away really.”

He added: “Mental health is a big thing at the moment, especially with the lockdown so it’s important even having someone to chat to.”

Peter began his challenge at Milngavie North, and ran to Fort William. He completed the fundraiser while carrying 25kg on his back.

Armed forces charity

SSAFA has supported veterans and their families since 1885, including those from both world wars, as well as more recent conflicts.

In 2019 alone, the charity helped more than 85,000 people in need.

It exists to relieve need, suffering and distress amongst the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.