Kinross youngsters walk miles carrying water buckets for Christian Aid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Kinross youngsters carried heavy buckets of water for three miles as they raised funds for Christian Aid.

The challenge was aimed at giving them a better understanding of what life is like for people in developing countries who must carry water for miles every day.

Christian Aid says extreme weather – including prolonged drought – combined with Covid-19 is a threat to many people’s lives and livelihoods.

Understanding the issue

The charity believes understanding the issue is imperative in tackling it.

Alisdair Stewart of Kinross Christian Aid Group said: “To help young people understand the problem and become part of the solution, we’re running the Kinross Christian Aid Group Water Bucket Challenge.

“The idea is to invite young people to get sponsored by their friends and family to collect a bucket of water from Kirkgate Park Jetty at Loch Leven and then carry it up to Kinross Parish Church, where it will be poured into a water butt and then used to water plants in the church garden.”

Rose Jonathan

This year the charity’s main focus is communities on the frontline of the climate crisis in Kenya.

It highlighted the challenges facing 68-year-old Rose Jonathan, who looks after her six grandchildren.

She and her family must walk for six hours every day to collect water. Her community has a dam but it is not wide or deep enough to meet everyone’s needs.

‘It’s hard to imagine’

Christian Aid Scotland’s community relations and fundraising manager, Val Brown, said: “In Scotland we are surrounded by water: in our lochs, rivers and reservoirs.

“It’s hard to imagine having to walk many miles daily to collect water, and then carry it home in heavy jerry cans.

“I’m sure the Kinross water bucket challenge will make everyone think about just how fortunate we are to have instant access to water here in Scotland.”

Donations to the fundraiser can be made on JustGiving.