Annual Crieff walking festival ‘delighted’ to go ahead despite mass cancellations

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

An annual Crieff walking festival will go ahead this year despite mass cancellations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Crieff and Strathearn Drovers’ Tryst will be held over two long weekends, and will offer a wide choice of walks to suit all walking levels.

The festival will be held on May 29-31 and again on July 17-19.

Restrictions

The festival is usually held over a week but organisers took the decision to split the festival into two weekends in response to the pandemic.

Groups are restricted to 10 people – eight walkers and two guides.

But despite the restrictions, organisers are “delighted” that the event is being held.

Trustee of the Drovers’ Tryst Alistair Hepburn said: “With lockdown easing, people are once again keen to get out and to socialise.

“Despite many outdoor events being cancelled this year, the Crieff and Strathearn Drovers’ Tryst is delighted to be going ahead.

“Those considering a day out are recommended to book a place on their preferred walks quickly, while spaces remain.

“With 43 walks planned over the six days – including 13 new walks – there is a range of walks to attract walkers of various levels of experience.

“If you fancy a day out with like-minded folk, book your place.”

Nature spots and attractions

The walks will take participants to numerous nature spots and attractions, including Glen Etive, Glen Garry, Drummond Castle and Cultybraggan Camp.

The Tryst, which usually attracts a significant tourism boost, celebrates the cattle drovers who made Crieff one of the most important places in the country in the 1700s, when the Crieff Tryst was one of the largest cattle markets in the land.

Places for this year’s event can be booked on the Drovers’ Tryst website.