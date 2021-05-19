Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A teenager who turned up at a Perth GP surgery armed with a golden gun has been spared a prison sentence.

Police swooped on the home of Luqman Khan after he was spotted at the Whitefriars Street clinic carrying what turned out to be an imitation firearm.

The 18-year-old admitted having the illicit weapon at the surgery, in Andrew Heiton Court and Glover Street on May 30, 2019.

On Wednesday, he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and was handed a two-year supervision order, with a requirement to address mental health issues.

Taxi ride

Khan, of Bridge Lane, Perth, had taken a taxi to the doctors’ surgery just after 5pm.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine told the court: “He asked to be driven a short distance to the location.

“Upon arrival, the accused got out and asked for the driver to wait for him to return.

“Two witnesses sitting in reception saw the accused entering.”

She said: “A few minutes later, he walked towards the exit and they observed him holding what they described as a rose gold handgun.

“The incident was reported to surgery staff.”

The court heard that Khan got back into the taxi.

“Once inside the vehicle, he removed a gold handgun from his jacket pocket and placed it on his lap,” said Ms Irvine.

Khan then got the driver to take him to a chemist and asked him to leave the engine running until he returned.

He was eventually to drive to where he was staying in Perth at the time.

Police search

Police arrived at his home later that night.

“He admitted to being within the surgery but denied having any firearm or anything that looked like that in his possession,” said Ms Irvine.

“The accused gave permission to search the house but nothing of evidential value was found.”

Officers returned to carry out a more extensive search the following day.

“During that search, the gun was recovered in a cupboard in the bedroom. The accused was arrested.”

Replying to the charge, he said: “It’s ludicrous.”

The court heard that the gun was a spring loaded metal air pistol.

It can be bought online for about £20.

Khan’s solicitor said: “This was an isolated incident. This has been a traumatic experience for Mr Khan.

“He is embarrassed and remorseful.”

Sheriff Gillian Wade, who was told that Khan was unfit for unpaid work, imposed a supervision order as part of a community payback order.