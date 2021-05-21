Perth woman to take on Kilimanjaro for Mindspace after own mental health challenges

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perth mental health worker will take on Mount Kilimanjaro later this year to raise funds for Mindspace.

Rachel Palmer, who works at the charity and has experienced her own mental health challenges, aims to raise £4,000 when she undertakes her challenge in October.

She hopes to reach the summit within just over a week.

Mental health experiences

Rachel is no stranger to mental health recovery through not only her professional life, but also in her personal life.

She told The Courier: “I have a long background in mental health. I trained as a mental health nurse in the late seventies.

“I have also experienced my own mental health issues, which completely took over my life at one point.

“I now work for Mindspace as a facilitator in the Adult Recovery College.”

‘Passionate’ about mental health

Rachel’s passion for improving mental health provision prompted her to take on the climb, and she has raised almost £500 so far.

“I am passionate about improving mental health and the stigma and resource issues that surround mental health still,” she said.

“Mindspace is a third sector agency and relies a lot on fundraising to supplement and enhance what we do.

“I was inspired to try and raise the sum of £4,000 for Mindspace co-production, which is aimed at enabling participants to be proactive in the organisations remit.

“Mount Kilimanjaro seemed a good challenge and the funds raised go solely on the charity.”

Fundraising challenge

Rachel will fly via Amsterdam to Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro Airport and aims to reach the mountain’s summit in eight days.

She added: “I will be joining a small group of trekker’s with their own reasons for doing the climb.

“I’m currently trying to get fit and healthy and start some real fundraising with the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.”

Mindspace

Mindspace has supported people of all ages in Perth and Kinross with their mental wellbeing.

In August last year, the charity expressed concerns over children’s mental health.

It urged John Swinney MSP – the Education Secretary at the time – to allow mental health charities to reopen alongside schools.

Speaking at the time, young people’s recovery facilitator Alice Pearce, said: “There’s definitely a need for face-to-face groups again and we’re getting a lot of young people reaching out for support.

“Many are unable to sleep at night.

“We’re struggling to reach them the way we need to.

“I worry it’s going to push a lot of young people into a dark place.”