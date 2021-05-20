VisionPK to reopen its doors to service users early next week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

VisionPK is to once again open its doors to service users.

The charity, which supports people who are blind, partially sighted, deaf or hard of hearing across Perth and Kinross, will reopen its sensory centre on Monday.

It will be open to the public on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons between 1.30pm and 4pm.

Face-to-face communication

The reopening of the centre – based at New Row – is a critical step forward for VisionPK and its service users.

It says people with a sensory impairment often find it easier to communicate with others in person.

Chief Executive Gwenn McCreath said: “It’s been a difficult year for everyone and while we’ve been flexible and continued working throughout lockdown, it will be wonderful to see people in person once again.

“Face-to-face communication can be so much easier than remote communication, especially for someone with sensory impairment.

“Yet it’s also about being able to connect with each other face-to-face and pick up again on familiar routines.

“While we’ll still be delivering some services remotely for the time being, this is a great first step to a full re-opening, hopefully very soon.”

Continued support

Throughout the pandemic, the charity has continued to support service users.

Around 50 volunteers have provided a vital befriending service to clients while staff have provided specialist sight and hearing loss support.

In November last year, it distributed face coverings with clear panels to people who need them for lipreading.

They can be used in shops and on public transport instead of other standard face masks.

Client services manager Gill Sutherland said: “People with a hearing loss often rely on seeing people’s lips and facial expressions to communicate well.

“We are delighted to have received local funding to make this possible.”

VisionPK continues to offer essential home visits. Those who wish to make an appointment with the centre should call 01738 626969 or email info@visionpk.org.uk