B&M in Perth reopens a year after fatal fire

A revamped B&M store and garden centre in Perth has reopened after a fatal fire over a year ago.

Jamie East, 33, died in the fire at the store at St Catherine’s Retail Park, which also affected the Pets at Home unit next door.

The Perth B&M store reopened on Thursday, two days ahead of schedule, bringing more than 60 jobs to the local economy.

The 32,000sq ft store is much larger than it was previously, with a new garden centre also opened for customers.

The B&M store offers a variety of branded groceries including a range of food, drink, baby food, and pet food.

Staff at the store were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community.

They chose the team from PKAVS charity to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store this morning.

Charity support

PKAVS is a small charity based in Perth working to improve lives and connect communities by providing person-centred support, working in partnership with local and national bodies, and connecting with, and across, the communities within the area.

In addition to opening the store, the team received £250 worth of B&M vouchers which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.

The store manager, George Khouzam said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors this morning. The feedback so far has been fantastic.”

“A big thank you to the team at PKAVS who helped us open the store. We hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do in supporting the local people.”