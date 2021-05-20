Perthshire woman in her 20s dies of coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman in her 20s from Perth is said to be among those in Scotland who died from Covid-19 last week.

New data from the National Records of Scotland showed six deaths in Scotland were either confirmed or suspected to have been caused by coronavirus between May 10-16.

This included a woman, aged 25-29, from Perth and Kinross.

The Times reported that she had no underlying health conditions.

It comes after we revealed the areas of Tayside and Fife worst-hit by coronavirus deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,109 deaths have been recorded where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

On Thursday the Scottish Government confirmed a further 432 cases of the virus, a rise on the figure reported in recent days.

1.6 per cent of tests which reported results in the previous 24 hours were positive.

No new deaths following a positive test result were confirmed, whilst 83 people were said to be in hospital.

This is an increase on the 78 receiving hospital treatment for the virus on Tuesday.

Concern has been raised about a rise in cases in some areas, potentially linked to a new variant first seen in India.

Indian variant

Scientists believe the virus is able to spread more easily than other variants, but there is no evidence it causes more serious illness.

Cases of the B.1.617.2 Covid-19 variant, commonly referred to as the Indian variant, have been found in some parts of Scotland including Fife.

NHS Fife on Wednesday confirmed a further two cases of the variant had been linked to cluster in Kirkcaldy.

Consultant in Public Health Medicine, Dr Lorna Watson, said: “While we have seen reduced levels of Covid-19 in Fife of late, the cases of the B.1.617.2 variant gives cause concern.

“The B.1.617.2 variant is known to be more transmissible than the previously circulating strains, and could even prove to be significantly more transmissible.

“It is crucial, therefore, that people in the area remain vigilant and stick with the public health measures in place, particularly around gathering indoors, given the recent easing of restrictions.”