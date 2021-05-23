Increased police presence planned in parts of Perth and Kinross amid anti-social behaviour concerns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Additional police patrols are among plans to tackle anti-social behaviour in parts of Perth and Kinross as Scotland’s Covid-19 restrictions ease.

It comes after Invergowrie and Kingoodie residents expressed concerns over the prevalence of the issue last summer as the nation emerged from the first lockdown.

Councillor Angus Forbes – who represents the Carse of Gowrie ward – said locals would phone as late as midnight with specific complaints including fires and drug dealing.

‘Inundated’ with calls

Now residents have contacted Councillor Forbes worried that the anti-social behaviour will once again take place in their area.

Mr Forbes said: “Last summer as we came out of lockdown, I was inundated every Friday and Saturday night with calls from residents of Kingoodie and Invergowrie about anti-social behaviour.

“Already residents have started contacting me again this year as they are living in fear of the problem returning as the weather improves and more restrictions are eased.

“Last year I was receiving as many as 11 phone calls up to as late as midnight from residents across the area with specific complaints about Kingoodie Quarry, East Mylnfield Quarry Pier and parts of Invergowrie.

They even called for pizzas to be delivered.” Councillor Angus Forbes

“Young people were congregating, building fires, playing very loud music and some drug dealing was also reported. On occasion they even called for pizzas to be delivered to them.”

He added: “I then had further complaints from residents of Errol and Station road about damage to parked cars and general noise issues very late at night.

“Residents have contacted me again this week expressing concerns about the likely activity this summer.”

Boredom

Mr Forbes passed on concerns to Police Scotland and Perth and Kinross Council’s community wardens who he says provided an “incredible response”.

However, he acknowledged there is “little they can do” aside from moving the youngsters on.

He added: “I went and engaged with the youngsters on one occasion and I found them polite and friendly but they said they didn’t have anything else to do.

“Thankfully they did agree to move to a quieter part of the area which caused less disturbance to my constituents.”

Police response

Meanwhile, Police Scotland says it will continue to work alongside communities and organisations to tackle the issue.

Police have confirmed it has “plans in place to deal with incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area” including additional patrols.

Inspector Emma Bowman, Community Policing for north and east Perthshire said: “We were aware of anti-social behaviour issues in the Invergowrie area last year involving groups of youths and we had additional officers on patrol to tackle and address any issues.

“We will continue to work with the local council and our partner agencies and if anyone has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area, they should contact police via 101.”