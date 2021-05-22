Something went wrong - please try again later.

The former CEO of bookmaking giant Ladbrokes gambled with the law when he made off with a delivery driver’s car from outside a Perth kebab house after a drunken night out in the city centre.

Recently-retired Kenny Alexander, who as boss of Britain’s biggest betting firm commanded a net worth of around £23 million, accelerated away from the Marmaris takeaway in South Methven Street when the driver stepped inside to pick up an order.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 52-year-old was seized by a “moment of madness” after he and his drinking buddy were refused entry to a taxi home.

When the driver caught up with him and told him police were on their way, Alexander took to his heels and ran off through the city centre.

Officers were later dispatched to the businessman’s £750,000 home in Brompton Terrace and found him sitting outside.

“It’s me you’re looking for,” he told officers.

Guilty plea

Alexander, who retired as chief executive of Ladbrokes and Coral owner GVC Holdings in July last year, appeared in the dock on Friday and admitted taking and driving away a red Honda hatchback without the owner’s consent in May, 2021.

He further admitted a charge of drinking driving, with a recording of 37 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath (the legal limit being 22 mg).

Alexander also pled guilty to a charge of driving without insurance.

Fiscal depute Matthew Kerr said Alexander and his friend had been drinking in a Perth bar from about 7pm that evening.

“By 10pm, they decided to move on to order something to eat,” he said.

“After they ordered their food, staff were asked to order a taxi but the men were told there were no taxis available.”

The pair stepped outside the kebab house when a delivery car pulled up.

‘The sound of car wheels spinning’

“The driver left his car parked on the street, with the keys inside,” said Mr Kerr.

“He observed the accused standing outside the shop as he went inside with the intention of collecting an order.”

Mr Kerr said: “Once inside, the driver heard the sound of car wheels spinning.

“He exited, and saw the accused driving away.”

Shortly afterwards, the car returned to the shop with Alexander in the driver’s seat.

“The accused started to exit and was told that the police had been contacted,” said Mr Kerr.

“He then ran off in the direction of the high street.”

‘Mortified’

Solicitor John McLaughlin said his client, a married father-of-two, was “mortified by what has happened.”

He said: “When the delivery driver went inside the shop, a moment of madness occurred.

“He ended up just driving around the corner. Mr Alexander cannot explain what was going through his mind at the time.”

Mr McLaughlin told the court Alexander was now officially retired.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio told Alexander: “You appear before the court as a man of relatively mature years, and someone with a hitherto impeccable character.”

Alexander, who has four racehorses, was fined £1,000. He was banned from driving for a year.

Betting big-shot

Alexander announced his retirement after 13 years at the helm of Ladbrokes and GVC Holdings.

He said at the time: “I have spent the last four months working from home and reflecting on my future plans, and this feels like the right moment.”

Paying tribute, chairman Barry Gibson said: “Kenny has built a remarkable global business, and has achieved more in the past 13 years that most people manage in a lifetime.”