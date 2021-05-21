ScotRail train hits tree on railway between Dundee and Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services raced to a Tayside rail line after a ScotRail train travelling to Dundee hit a tree.

The train was stopped in Barnhill in Perth for several hours after the first 999 calls were made shortly after 5pm on Friday.

Pictures from the scene showed a tree had went through a window of one the ScotRail train carriages, with passengers describing a “loud bang”.

One of those on board, who asked to remain anonymous, said they were only five minutes into their journey before the incident took place.

A representative for ScotRail said no passengers were injured.

One passenger on the train said they were only around five minutes into their journey when they heard a ‘loud bang’ whilst the train was travelling at speed.

It then took around 10 seconds before the train stopped.

‘Loud bang’

“Conductor told us the tree smashed through the driver’s window and he was struck in the face. Emergency services came on scene and he was quickly walked from the front of the train to the tracks and off to the ambulance. No one else hurt.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said 10 fire appliances had been mobilised to the scene after a call from the Scottish Ambulance Service for assistance.

Network Rail Scotland advised the train had been able to make its way to Perth at around 7pm, with passengers offered alternative transport their destination.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re working as fast as we can to clear a stranded train after a tree came down onto the tracks at Barnhill between Dundee and Perth at 4:47pm.

“Emergency services have been assisting. We’re sorry to delayed passengers and urge people to check National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel information.

“Our engineers are aiming to get the line reopen again as soon as possible.”

ScotRail said tickets between Perth and Dundee would be accepted on CityLink bus services whilst the line was closed.

A number of replacement coaches were organised for passengers, including two for Perth and one for Dundee.