Fans welcome St Johnstone players as they return to McDiarmid Park with Scottish Cup

Delighted fans have welcomed St Johnstone players to McDiarmid Park following their Scottish Cup victory.

Despite not being allowed inside the grounds, Saints fans greeted the players as they returned from Hampden on Saturday night.

Captain Jason Kerr was among the jubilant players to take the cup to McDiarmid.

He showed off the silverware through a gate, to the delight of waiting fans.

The victory against Hibs secured a history-making double for the club, after winning the Betfred Cup in February.

Shaun Rooney’s first half header against was enough to secure the Scottish Cup – and made him the matchwinner in both of the Perth side’s trophy-winning games this season.

After the match the he joked that he would be “on the pints all summer”.

While most of the celebrations were peaceful, a small group of fans tried to break through barriers and were stopped by police.

Officers had been patrolling the grounds after pleas were made to fans not to gather.

