Scottish Cup in the time of Covid: St Johnstone’s epic victory, lockdown-style

By Blair Dingwall
May 23 2021, 4.17pm Updated: May 23 2021, 4.35pm

Fans were unable to share the joy of St Johnstone’s epic Scottish Cup win with the players on Saturday due to coronavirus restrictions.

Though some managed to grab seats at pubs in Perth to watch the game, most supporters watched the tense 1-0 final from their own living rooms.

Father and Daughter Kev & Emmy Heller watch the Scottish Cup Final on TV.
We captured the drama as it unfolded in true 2021 fashion from the home of the Hellers, St Johnstone superfans, in Perth.

St Johnstone superfans Kev & Emmy watch the Scottish Cup final from their sofa.
There wasn’t a dull moment as dad Kevin and daughter Emmy watched the Hampden Park clash with Hibs play out through their TV screens.

