Scottish Cup in the time of Covid: St Johnstone’s epic victory, lockdown-style

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Fans were unable to share the joy of St Johnstone’s epic Scottish Cup win with the players on Saturday due to coronavirus restrictions.

Though some managed to grab seats at pubs in Perth to watch the game, most supporters watched the tense 1-0 final from their own living rooms.

We captured the drama as it unfolded in true 2021 fashion from the home of the Hellers, St Johnstone superfans, in Perth.

There wasn’t a dull moment as dad Kevin and daughter Emmy watched the Hampden Park clash with Hibs play out through their TV screens.

Watch the video above.