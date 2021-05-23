Two weeks of roadworks due to start on one of Perth’s busiest roads

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Traffic will be delayed and diverted for a fortnight due to roadworks on one of Perth’s busiest roads from Monday.

Resurfacing works will commence tomorrow, May 24, on Glasgow Road, and will involve a convoy system.

The first phase will take place between Cherrybank Garage to Needless Road, from Monday, for seven days.

During this phase, a number of side roads will also be closed.

Bus services affected

This will affect Stagecoach Service 17 and Stagecoach Service 856, which will divert via Murray Place and Glasgow Road, Perth and Kinross Council said.

The next phase is set to begin on May 31 on the road between Pitheavlis Crescent and Rose Crescent, also for a week.

Stagecoach Service 12 will divert via Viewlands Place and Murray Place.

This phase also involves the closure of the Rose Crescent junction on May 31, for three days.

Diversions in place

Stagecoach Services 1, 2, X7, 12, 13, 36, 58, 70 and Docherty’s Midland Coaches Service 19 and 19A are all affected.

Those buses will divert to Glasgow Road via Riggs Road, Jeanfield Road, Rose Crescent, and Western Avenue.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson apologised for any inconvenience the roadworks may cause.