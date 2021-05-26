£15m Perthshire hotel redevelopment could have ‘devastating’ impact on natural spaces, say campaigners

A £15 million redevelopment at a Perthshire hotel could have a “devastating” impact on the area’s green spaces, according to a campaign group.
The Save Murrayshall Greenbelt action group are objecting to expansion plans at Murrayshall Country House Hotel and Golf Course in Scone.
Up to 50 new bedrooms, a spa and leisure facility and a golf academy are on the cards, along with 40 lodges, glamping pods and hillside tree houses.
