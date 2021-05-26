Thursday, May 27th 2021 Show Links
Panicking driver led police on 15-mile chase through Perthshire and dragged officer with car

By Jamie Buchan
May 26 2021, 3.35pm Updated: May 26 2021, 9.38pm
© DCT Media/ Mhairi EdwardsOfficers arrest McPherson in Crieff
Officers arrest McPherson in Crieff

A motorist dragged a police officer across tarmac before ploughing his vehicle into a patrol car at the end of a bizarre low-speed chase through rural Perthshire.

Robert McPherson “panicked” when police gave him a friendly warning about using his phone behind the wheel and took off through a red light.

The 35-year-old refused to stop as he motored 15 miles through villages, with three police cars hot on his tail.

