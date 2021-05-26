Something went wrong - please try again later.

A motorist dragged a police officer across tarmac before ploughing his vehicle into a patrol car at the end of a bizarre low-speed chase through rural Perthshire.

Robert McPherson “panicked” when police gave him a friendly warning about using his phone behind the wheel and took off through a red light.

The 35-year-old refused to stop as he motored 15 miles through villages, with three police cars hot on his tail.