The Perth branch of Amnesty International has spoken of its pride in its achievements in the organisation’s 60th year.

Members have reflected on its past achievements and are looking forward to continuing to advocate for human rights.

In this anniversary year, members plan to climb Scotland’s Munros and will compile a virtual scrapbook highlighting their achievements.

Members of the Perth branch plan to climb all nine of Scotland’s mountains later this year and aim to raise £9,000 for Amnesty.

It hopes to inspire other groups from across the UK to join them in their fundraiser.

Secretary Betsy MacQueen said: “We are inviting Amnesty groups and individual members to take part in this challenge, and hope that they will encourage friends, family and other groups, such as hillwalker groups, to take part as well.

“Members of Perth Amnesty Group are planning to participate in August and September.

She added: “Perth Amnesty Group is part of a network of more than 280 local Amnesty Groups across the UK.

“Our role, as volunteers, is to provide local support for human rights campaigns, raise funds and raise awareness of Amnesty issues in the local area.”

Personal letter of thanks

In its 60 years, Perth’s Amnesty International group has made an impact on issues on a global scale.

Members have taken a proactive role in helping give voice to many across the world and have received huge thanks for their efforts.

Betsy said: “In one instance, the group was humbled but delighted to receive a personal letter of thanks from a Mauritian prisoner of conscience for the support it has given to him during his years of persecution.

“The group has also taken part in many local community events, such as fundraising for Syrian refugees and Perth Gay Pride day.”

Donations to the group’s fundraiser can be made on JustGiving.