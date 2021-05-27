Perth Racecourse: Bosses ready to welcome back spectators after 21 months 

Bosses at Perth Racecourse have revealed reopening dates as they prepare to welcome spectators back for the first time in almost two years.

The racecourse will begin a phased, safe and controlled return of visitors to the Scone Palace Park venue next month following permissions from the Perth Safety Advisory Group (SAG).

The first phase, which will take place on Sunday June 6, will welcome back an agreed capacity of Perth Racecourse’s annual members to attend the bet356 Perth Gold Cup Day.

The second phase, which is currently waiting for re-confirmation from SAG following on from the event on June 6, will welcome back a small capacity of spectators to a new Park & Picnic Bubble area for the BRAW Raceday on Saturday June 19.

No tickets available to the public

At this stage, no ticket sales will be available to the public as all Park & Picnic Bubble car tickets for 19 June are only being offered to those who held tickets for cancelled race days in 2020 who accepted transfers rather than taking refunds. All ticket holders will be contacted directly.

Perth Racecourse CEO, Hazel Peplinski, said: “The return of spectators to Perth has been a long time in the planning and I am delighted that we have now reached a position when we can safely welcome back a limited number. We have really missed them. Seeing our enclosures with racegoers enjoyed our sport live shall give us back our sense of purpose.

“We have liaised with our Safety Advisory Group since the beginning of the pandemic and their advice and support has been invaluable throughout. It has been a long, even dark, road at times, but to hear the excitement of our Annual Members anticipating being permitted racing again has been a morale booster for the whole team.

“Perth’s business model is based on its strong attendances so to be able to share our sport once more in a safe environment shall put us firmly back on the road to recovery. Gradually we shall build confidence in June and aim for a strong second half to our season. Our product is still very good, now we have the start of our live audiences returning the complete the picture.”

In the lead-up to both events, attendees will be provided with information outlining safety protocols to ensure everyone on-site complies with all Government guidelines. Those who turn up without a ticket will not gain entry on either of the days.

The team at Perth aims to safely and gradually welcome back more visitors throughout the rest of the year as they will be undergoing intensive planning in the weeks following up to the current events and will be working closely with SAG and other key partners to enable a safe return for visitors.

The bet635 Gold Cup Day sees bet365 return to support the fixture for a second successive season, with bet365 Perth Gold Cup Handicap Chase and former Perth racecourse manager, Sam Morshead, being the feature of the day to celebrate his life.