£1.65m housing development designed for wheelchair users completed in Perth city centre

A £1.65 million housing development in Perth designed for wheelchair users and people with specific needs has been completed.

The four-storey block of Perth and Kinross Council homes is based on the city centre’s Milne Street and consists of four one-bedroom flats and four two-bedroom homes.

The ground floor flats are wheelchair accessible and have wet rooms, an open plan layout and supported living adaptations.

Independent living

The Perth and Kinross Local Housing Strategy says it aims to support people to live independently in their own homes.

The block has a bike store, a drying area and bin stores to the rear. It also has a controlled door entry off the street.

Council bosses say the new flats will empower tenants to “live healthy and active lives”.

Housing and Communities Convener Councillor Bob Brawn said: “These new flats will provide affordable one and two-bed accommodation for people right in the heart of Perth.

“I’m particularly delighted that the ground-floor flats are suitable for people with a disability.

“It’s important that we consider the needs of everyone when we are making plans for new housing.”

Vice Convener Councillor Chris Ahern added: “The new block looks fantastic and will be a welcome addition to this conservation area in the centre of our city, and to our affordable housing stock.

“I’m sure the tenants who are moving in will enjoy living in these high-quality homes.”

‘Small yet challenging’

Built by Perth and Kinross Council’s construction partner CCG Scotland Ltd, Milne Street is the latest housing development to come as part of the local authority’s plans to provide more affordable housing.

The programme has seen more than 300 council homes built since 2012 across Perth and Kinross, including in Methven, Alyth and Auchterarder.

CCG Director John Baggley said: “Milne Street was a small yet challenging development.

“It is not easy to minimise the impact of construction in such a busy town centre.

“However, our site team have to be commended as they operated with the utmost professionalism for the duration of the programme despite the unprecedented circumstances of the last year.”

He added: “On behalf of CCG, I thank Perth and Kinross Council for their continued support throughout the programme.”