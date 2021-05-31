‘It makes my heart sing’: Delight as Kinross-shire Trishaw rides relaunch to tackle isolation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kinross-shire locals have found a wheely good way to interact with each other now lockdown restrictions have eased.

The Kinross-shire Trishaws once again geared up to show locals nearby scenery earlier this month after being forced to cancel rides in March 2020.

They offer those who may otherwise find it difficult to access the outdoors the chance to embark on an open-air cycle ride.

‘Smiling faces’

Organisers believe the rides have numerous benefits to both the volunteer pilots and passengers, especially after the isolation brought on by Covid-19 restrictions.

Kirsteen Ross, who launched the Kinross-Shire Trishaws, says their return has brought joy to those involved, and are open to people of all ages.

“It makes my heart sing to see the Trishaws out on the road again,” she said.

“It has been great to connect with the community and there have been so many people with smiling faces and the wind blowing in their hair.”

Intergenerational interactions

As Scotland continues to emerge from the pandemic, organisers have had to adapt how they operate.

They have taken precautions such as taking one passenger on rides instead of two.

But the rides have enabled members of the Kinross-shire community to further engage with each other and allowed for intergenerational interactions.

Kirsteen said: “A lot of our people are quite elderly and it is not easy to see some of the locations we go to.

“Our pilots stop with passengers and talk to people they see on the routes and sometimes pet the dogs.”

She added: “A lot of people have been isolated during the lockdown and this gives the older people a chance to tell their stories.

“It is very intergenerational – the riders stop to chat to people, including people with their children so it combats social isolation in the area.”

Tackling isolation

Kirsteen launched the Trishaw rides in late autumn 2019 after realising it could have helped her own mother with her isolation.

Although she would visit her mother, she believes the rides would have given her more people to talk to.

Kirsteen said: “When my mum was alive, she felt disconnected.

“I would go to see her several times a week but it was still quite isolating for her.

“Mum didn’t get to go on the rides in the end but it wasn’t meant to be.

“But it is giving others a chance to get out and about, and get that wind in your hair feeling.”

For further information on the Trishaw rides, email kinrosstrishaws@gmail.com