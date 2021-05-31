Perthshire cycle route ‘transformed’ with colourful new wildlife artwork

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Local artists have transformed an underpass along a Perthshire cycle route with a series of stunning, nature-focused artworks.

Supported by funding from Transport Scotland through Sustrans Scotland’s ArtRoots programme, the community-driven project has transformed the walking, wheeling and cycling Route 77 between Perth and Almondbank with striking murals by artist Paco Graff and other local creatives.

The project, a partnership between walking and cycling charity Sustrans, Perth and Kinross cycle campaign group ByCycle, and Perth and Kinross Council’s Safer Communities Team, highlights wildlife which is native to the well-loved green corridor.

Inspiring people to walk

By creating a more welcoming and attractive link along the popular National Cycle Network route, it is hoped that the new artworks inspire even more people to walk, wheel and cycle for their journeys in the area.

Cosmo Blake, art and diversity coordinator at Sustrans Scotland said: “We have been delighted to support this transformative, community-led project through the ArtRoots fund.

“ArtRoots supports communities in shaping and improving their local National Cycle Network routes, and we are inspired by the impact that Paco Graff and the other artists have made with this project along Route 77.

“These stunning new artworks have already become a focal point for the community, and I hope they encourage even more people to plan a walking, wheeling or cycling journey along the National Cycle Network in the area.”

Councillor Bob Brawn, housing and community safety convenor at Perth and Kinross Council, added: “This area has always been a problem area for us, and community safety staff have had to clear graffiti from it on many occasions.

“The path is very well used by residents and unsightly graffiti does nothing to enhance the reputation of the town, is out of place in such a beautiful area and can make people feel unsafe.

‘First-class outcome’

“We were delighted to be involved in this initiative by Sustrans and the outcome is first class. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

Craigie-Lee Paterson from ByCycle, who lead guided cycle rides around Perthshire, said: “We are very pleased with the exciting new artwork on National Cycle Network Route 77, as it creates a point of interest for everyone walking, wheeling and cycling.

“It has created a reason for many to get on their bike to cycle down and have a look, which is great.”

Community groups along the National Cycle Network can find out more about funding and support available through the ArtRoots programme by visiting the Sustrans website.