‘It was character-building’: Fife pilot touches down as ‘freedom flight’ raises £3k

A Fife pilot who embarked on a “freedom flight” around the UK coast to mark the end of lockdown, has raised almost £3,000 for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Robert Stalker of Dunfermline and his friend Tommy Lorimer of Glasgow jetted off across the country, stopping at airports all over the country.

The duo touched back down at the SCAA base in Perth on Monday afternoon after spending around eight days in the skies.

A ‘boys trip’

Their flights were initially organised to celebrate pilots once again being able to fly but the friends soon decided to raise much-needed funds for SCAA in the process.

What was planned as “a boys’ trip” soon came to also benefit the charity to the tune of several thousand pounds.

Their final stop was Forfar before making the 15-minute flight to the Fair City.

‘You might need them’

Now on the SCAA committee, Robert understands the vital role the charity plays in saving lives.

He said: “I’m here every week and see the pilots.

“I’ve known people who have needed them and at the end of the day, you might need them.

“They need what we’ve raised 100 times over.”

Tommy believes SCAA provides reassurance to people as they undertake hobbies such as mountain climbing.

He said: “If someone does get hurt, some of the conventional ambulances can’t get to them.

“SCAA can travel as the crow flies and it’s like a safety net for people.”

Weather challenges

But despite the pilots’ success, they were faced with weather-related challenges on their journey.

It meant it was often difficult to plan their flights each day.

Robert said: “It is a lot to do with the weather.

“The west coast was fine but the east coast had a lot of haar.

“You can never take a notebook and plan your day – it changes by the hour.”

But the challenges proved to be a learning experience for them, allowing them to fly in various conditions.

Tommy said: “It was character-building.

“It taught us a lot, the weather we were in.”

Huge support

Having now returned to the ground, the duo are hugely grateful to everyone who has supported them.

They thanked sponsors Logicor Scotland, Blachere Illumination, and the Scottish Aero Club – as well as everyone who donated – for their support.

Meanwhile, they highlighted the generosity of the airports they flew to during their journey.

They said people in each place treated them well and waived the landing fees.

Robert and Tommy are still accepting donations on their JustGiving page.