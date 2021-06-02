Perthshire care staff trek distance of West Highland Way for new sensory garden

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three colleagues from a Perthshire care home have taken on the distance of the West Highland Way to raise funds for a new sensory garden.

Claire Mackay, Shona Hutchcox and Eilidh Thomson from Balhousie Pitlochry care home trekked 81 miles locally throughout May.

The trio have exceeded their fundraising target of £1,500, raising almost £2,000 for the home’s residents.

‘All seasons of weather’

Claire, Shona and Eilidh took on all weather conditions during their fundraiser, yet they remained determined to take every step.

They say they have been “overwhelmed” by the donations, with most coming from residents’ families, both former and current, and from the local community.

It was worth every step.” Claire Mackay.

Claire, Balhousie Pitlochry care home manager, said: “While our legs were sore and we saw all seasons of weather during the walk, it was worth every step to raise such a fantastic amount for our new sensory garden.

“The money raised is going to enable us to create a really wonderful outdoor space for our residents to enjoy.

“I would like to thank everyone who donated and supported us.”

Accessible space

While plans for the sensory garden are still at the formative stage, the trio aims to create a space that is completely accessible to all residents.

They plan to introduce planters at an ideal height for residents to help plant and fully appreciate flowers.

Meanwhile, they are also considering introducing a water feature into the sensory space with colours, sounds and textures.

Donations to the fundraiser can be made on the trio’s JustGiving page.