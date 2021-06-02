‘Does the council no longer care?’: Bridge of Earn parents demand ‘urgent action’ in playpark repairs

Bridge of Earn parents are demanding “urgent action” at a children’s playpark after severe flooding and damage to the slide left a child injured.

They have launched a petition imploring Perth and Kinross Council to repair the play area at the town’s Victory Park.

And hundreds of people signed it in the first 24 hours.

Residents have been engaging with the council as part of efforts to address the issue.

‘Does the council no longer care?’

Adverse weather frequently floods the play area, rendering it unusable for children, and residents say equipment is in an “extensive state of disrepair”.

Myra McShannon-Kefford, who launched the petition, told The Courier: “We have been trying to get the council to address the challenges of an outdated park since 2013.

“A child got a hand injury from using the slide and since that occurred the slide and climbing frame has been scaffolded off.

“We only have one bigger child swing in action and this leaves us with a flooded and very limited equipment park for a town of 6,600.

She added: “This is the same growing town that recently lost our doctors surgery and we’re now dispersed across Perth surgeries.

“We have been trying to get this resolved now for eight years and it never seems a priority for Perth and Kinross Council.

“Does the council no longer care about investing in a growing large village like ours?”

Children’s views

Scottish Conservative Councillor Kathleen Baird of the Almond and Earn ward believes Bridge of Earn locals and representatives will be able to work together to improve the park.

She said: “I am aware that the Victory Park in Bridge of Earn floods from time to time as well as other parts of the village. Unfortunately it is not an easy problem to fix.

I am sure they will rise to the challenge.” Councillor Kathleen Baird.

“Last week I met with a representative from the community and council officers to discuss a way forward and we all agreed that working together, an upgrade of the park is possible.

She added: “We need to hear from the children what they would they like in their park as well as other members of the community.

“Bridge of Earn is a great community and I am sure they will rise to the challenge.”

Perth and Kinross Council

In response to residents’ concerns, Perth and Kinross Council says it is working with residents as part of efforts to resolve the issue.

A spokesperson said: “We recognise the importance of play areas and green open spaces for children, young people and families in Perth and Kinross, particularly as the weather improves, and are committed to supporting communities with the provision and upkeep of these areas.

“The flooding at the play area is a longstanding and difficult issue due to the ground conditions and low lying nature of the site, and there are no easy solutions.

“Our community greenspace team are in ongoing discussions with the petition’s organiser to discuss the concerns being raised, and look at steps that can be taken together with the local community to make improvements.”