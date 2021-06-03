The café at a Perth woodland park is celebrating its 30 birthday and the fact it has raised more than £1 million for Macmillan.

The Macmillan Coffee Shop at Quarrymill Woodland Park opened in 1991, with proceeds going to the Cornhill Macmillan Centre in the grounds of Perth Royal Infirmary (PRI).

The café reached the £1 million mark in 2019 and has since continued to grow.

Run by a team of volunteers, the café has continued its efforts to raise much-needed funds, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Margaret Rains, of the Macmillan Coffee Shop, said: “All of this has been achieved through the generous nature of a bank of volunteers who give up their time to bake cakes, make sandwiches, wait on tables and wash dishes.

“We are so proud of all our volunteers and their achievements and especially the way they have coped with the challenges we have faced over the past 18 months.

“Last year we were only able to open for four months, mainly offering takeaway, but this year we are back with a new look, new menu and our usual great enthusiasm.”

Quarrymill Woodland Park is a 27-acre wooded den lying either side of the Annaty Burn that was donated to the Gannochy Trust in 1937.

The trust has allowed the committee free use of the café’s premises in Quarrymill Woodland Park since 1991.