VisionPK is using Volunteers’ Week to celebrate the “fantastic contribution” of its helpers during the pandemic.

The charity has praised its volunteers who worked tirelessly to support service users facing increased exclusion and isolation during the pandemic and its lockdowns.

Volunteers’ Week began on Monday and will run until June 7.

VisionPK says the pandemic has exacerbated isolation for people with visual or hearing impairments.

It has around 50 volunteers who have “really stepped up” to support those who need it.

Volunteer manager Bev Pettle said: “Volunteers’ Week is a chance to celebrate and recognise the fantastic contribution our volunteers make.

“Over the last 12 months, during successive lockdowns, we’ve found that many of our clients felt more excluded, isolated or lonely because of their visual impairment or hearing loss.

“They provided regular phone calls to over 55 clients, giving them a friendly voice and a link to the outside world.”

Full reopening ‘hopefully very soon’

The charity has now reopened as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease but service users are asked to book appointments in advance.

Chief executive Gwenn McCreath said: “While we’ll still be delivering some services remotely for the time being, this is a great first step to a full reopening, hopefully very soon.”

VisionPK can be contacted by emailing info@visionpk.org.uk or calling 01738 626969.