Perth path named Jock’s Way after popular city councillor

A popular Perth councillor who died after a long battle with cancer has had a path named in his honour.

The path bordering Perth High School has been officially named Jock’s Way, after Labour councillor Alasdair “Jock” Munro.

Mr Munro, who took a keen interest in education, represented the Perth City South Ward from 2012 to 2017.

He died in 2018, two years after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Tributes

Mr Munro’s wife Susan visited the path, between Oakbank Road and Viewlands Road, with family members to formally launch the signage.

They were joined by representatives from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, former Councillors John Flynn, Callum Gillies and Archie MacLennan, and current Perth City South councillor Willie Wilson.

Mr Wilson said: “Jock was primarily a family man, long serving member of the fire and rescue service, a resident in Oakbank for many years and a keen charity worker.

“His time as a councillor was marked with great teamwork and great happiness.

“The late Councillor Bob Band, myself and the then Councillor Alexander Stewart greatly felt privileged in working with him for five years.”

‘Warm personality’

Mr Munro is remembered for his “warm personality, keen mind and acute sense of humour” and being someone who was easy to work with.

After he died, councillors decided to commemorate his service.

Mr Wilson said: “Following Jock’s sad death, a cross-party group of councillors agreed that it would be appropriate to mark his service and passing in some appropriate way.

“After discussion, it was agreed to name a path after him.

“Jock had a fundamentally keen interest in education and the appropriate path sprung to mind as that bordering Perth High School which leads from Oakbank Road to Viewlands Road West.”

He added: “He is sadly missed not only by his family but his very many friends and numerous people within the local community who remember him with fondness and admiration.”

Prostate cancer

In 2016, Mr Munro was diagnosed with an aggressive strain of prostate cancer after suffering a sore back.

He initially thought the pain was due to years of firefighting.

Following his death, staff at Perth fire station, where Mr Munro worked and met his wife Susan, flew their flag at half-mast in his honour.