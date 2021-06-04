Fit4All Bootcamp: Former Fit4Less manager launches inclusive fitness classes in Perth

The former manager of Fit4Less has launched fitness classes for people with additional support needs in Perth this week.

Tammy Fleuchar – who now runs her own fitness and wellbeing business – says the bootcamp has already had a “fantastic” response from locals, prompting her to consider running another class.

The Fit4All Bootcamp held its first class on Wednesday at the Fair City’s North Inch.

Individual needs

Tammy launched her new wellbeing venture, VitalityMe last month after the popular Fit4Less gym was forced to shut its doors.

She is going from strength to strength and is now providing classes for locals who have a disability.

The bootcamp’s main priority in to ensure the needs of each individual participant is met.

“This class is for anyone with a physical, learning or sensory disorder,” Tammy said, “and it has had a fantastic response from local groups in the area.

“We have 20 people signed up and have the capacity to go up to 50 with the new Covid-19 guidelines but we are saying we are full as we need to make sure the new class participants have their needs met.”

Inclusivity

Inclusivity is another key part of the bootcamp, with classes adapting to participants.

It also provides opportunities for participants to socialise which Tammy believes is as vital as the exercise.

She said: “The whole purpose of the class is inclusion.

“We run a bootcamp just like we would for any of our classes but we offer adaptations to meet the needs of each different disability.

“It is such a rewarding class to teach and the effort from each participant is always 100%.”

She added: “For this group the social element is just as important as the physical, so this has been a long time coming.

“Due to the demand we are already looking at another class.”

Affordable fitness classes

Tammy was devastated when councillors voted to demolish Fit4Less to make way for 12 flats.

But she refused to let it get in the way of her passion for fitness and is continuing to provide affordable fitness classes for the community.

She said: “We are all about supporting others to live happy and healthier lives while doing the things they love.

“All our profits are reinvested back into the community which helps keep our services free or at a low cost.”