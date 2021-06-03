Covid: More than 300 pupils in Perth and Kinross self-isolating after outbreaks at five schools

More than 300 children in Perth and Kinross have been forced to self-isolate after pupils tested positive for coronavirus in five of the region’s schools.

St John’s RC Academy had nine pupils who tested positive for Covid-19 between May 26 and June 1, the local authority confirmed today.

There were also positive tests from students at Balhousie Primary School, Inch View Primary School, Kinross High School and Perth Grammar School – each of which recorded fewer than three cases.

Pupils and staff self-isolating

Perth and Kinross Council reported that 316 pupils from the five schools were self-isolating as a result, including 207 from St John’s, 40 from Perth Grammar School, 33 from Kinross High School, 18 from Inch View Primary School and 17 from Balhousie Primary School.

A council spokeswoman said the pupils were being supported to learn at home until it was safe for them to return to school.

In total, 16 pupils tested positive for coronavirus over the seven-day period, as well as one staff member.

Sixteen staff members across the five schools were also told to self-isolate as a precaution.

‘Robust risk assessments in place’

A spokeswoman for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We take the safety of our children and young people extremely seriously and have robust risk assessments in place to reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

“We have an established process in place to deal with any cases of Covid-19 identified amongst pupils and staff in our schools in line with national and local health guidance.

“Whenever there is a confirmed case, pupils and staff who are identified as close contacts are asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

Support for students

“Pupils are supported to learn at home until they can return to school.

“For clarity regarding the figures, there would be no requirement for other pupils and/or staff to self-isolate where no close contacts of confirmed cases have been identified.”