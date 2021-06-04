Perth man, 40, appears in court and admits ‘speaking loudly’ to his wife

A 40-year-old man has been left with a criminal record after he admitted “speaking loudly” to his wife.

Pawel Wadek was shown mercy by a sheriff and allowed to escape any punishment after raising his voice during “a relatively minor dispute.”

Wadek admitted acting in a way that was likely to cause fear or alarm to Wioletta Wadek at their home in Perth on October last year.

He admitted “behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in that you did speak loudly to your wife and took hold of her hands.”

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “Reports confirm that he has been of good behaviour since the incident.”

Sheriff Neil Bowie admonished Wadek and said: “I heard details of this matter a few months ago. In the circumstances I am satisfied that I can simply admonish you.

“Ultimately you were convicted of a relatively minor dispute, but nevertheless this is an incident that you would hope to avoid again in future I’m sure.

“You have stayed out of trouble since and it seems to me that this was an isolated incident.”