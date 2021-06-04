Perthshire care staff ‘honoured’ to receive horse sculpture made by former resident Cameron

Staff at a Perthshire care home were honoured to receive a prized piece of artwork by local sculptor Cameron Thomson.

A former resident of the Balhousie Care Home in Luncarty, Cameron was renowned for his horn and wood carvings.

He died peacefully at the home aged 96.

In his memory, and as a thank you to the care team who looked after him, his family donated one of his wooden horses to the home.

The home also received a donation of £165 which was raised at Cameron’s funeral, and was given to the residents’ comfort fund.

Care team ‘absolute angels’

His granddaughter Roz McMillan described the care home team as “absolute angels”.

She said: “We wanted to pay tribute to the wonderful, outstanding team at Balhousie Luncarty. They were so so kind and good to him.

“It was obvious the affection held for him was genuine and enormous, and was such a comfort to us.”

Keen interest in carving

Born in Alvah, Banff on March 9 1925, Cameron was one of six children brought up on a farm where his father worked.

This country upbringing fed his interest in carving; as a young boy, he enjoyed making things out of the logs that sat by the fire. This interest continued into adulthood.

He married Martha and they lived in Aberdeenshire before moving to Kindrogan Estate near Enochdhu, Blairgowrie where he worked as a handyman.

He and his family moved to Lawers on the north shore of Loch Tay, where Cameron had a workshop and showroom for selling his horn carvings.

Television appearance

He used horn from antlers, sheep and cows to make crooks, spoons, shoehorns, buckles, lamps and whistles which he sold to tourists.

He even featured on the STV history and travel programme Weir’s Way – along with the wooden horse that now sits proudly at Balhousie Luncarty.

Known as the Horn Carver of Lawers, Cameron was also a gardener, mole catcher, fencer, school bus driver, clay modeller, fiddle-maker and photographer. He was still taking on handyman projects at the age of 91.

‘Fabulous, funny and talented’

Diane McLeish, a celebrant of the Humanist Society, spoke at Cameron’s funeral. She described Cameron as “fabulous, funny and talented, with a big heart and remarkable kindness”.

Luncarty Home Manager Cheryl Banks said: “Cameron was a popular member of the Balhousie Luncarty family, very well-loved by staff and his fellow residents, and a true gentleman.

“We’re really thrilled and honoured to have this lasting memento of him. It brought a tear to our eyes when Roz handed it in.”