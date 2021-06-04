Perth weekend roadworks on the A9 delayed

Roadworks worth £420,000 which were planned for the A9 this weekend have been postponed.

The project, which would have seen surfacing improvements to the A9 southbound towards Broxden, was due to begin on Friday night, however it has now been postponed to an unknown date, with BEAR Scotland blaming operational issues.

It will now be rescheduled and an updated date is to be given.

Plans would have forced a diversion through Perth

The original plans would have caused the closure of the dual carriageway and forced drivers to take a diversion through Perth, however BEAR’s announcement means that there will be no disruption on the road this weekend.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “Please be advised that the weekend surfacing improvements on the A9 southbound approach to Broxden Roundabout have been postponed due to operational issues.

“The project was scheduled to begin tonight, Friday 4 June, and had been planned to take place over one weekend using 24-hour working throughout this weekend.

“The work will be rescheduled and an update shared once new dates are confirmed.

“The traffic management outlined in the media release below will no longer be required with the A9 southbound remaining fully open between the McDiarmid Park Junction off-slip and Broxden Roundabout.

“All relevant stakeholders have been informed of the changes and will be updated once new dates for the project are confirmed.”