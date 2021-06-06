Man, 23, dies after falling from fourth storey of Perth flats

A man had died after falling from the fourth storey of a block of flats in Perth.

The tragedy occurred at around 8.30pm on Saturday evening at a building in Pomarium Street.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene but the 23-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The area remained sealed off for most of the night as an investigation into the accident got underway.

It’s understood the police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Residents talked of their shock at the tragic death as well as praising the paramedics and police for their efforts in trying to save the man’s life.

One said: “It’s such a tragedy and such a young man too.

“Lots of police and ambulances arrived just minutes after it happened and you have to praise the paramedics for trying so hard for over an hour to try and save him.”

Another, who asked not to be named, said: “Everyone is numb with shock at what has happened.

“It’s such a tragedy. You just don’t expect that sort of thing to happen.”

Officers remained at the scene through out Sunday as a number of people arrived to lay floral tributes.

One read: “RIP Christopher, never to be forgotten, love you.”

Another said: “RIP son, can’t believe you have gone.”

Man pronounced dead at the scene

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report that a 23-year-old-man had fallen from the fourth storey of a building on Pomarium Street, Perth, around 8.30pm on Saturday, June 5.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”