Bridge of Earn parents have won their long-running battle for improvements at a rundown playpark where a child was injured.

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed it will help fund repairs at the town’s Victory Park, where a young girl hurt her hand on the slide.

The agreement comes less than a week after concerned families launched a petition demanding action at the park, which is also prone to serious flooding.

A formal consultation with Perth and Kinross Council and community groups will be held in the autumn to determine how best to repair the park.

And Bridge of Earn children will play a proactive role in shaping the improvements, while the community works to secure further funding.

‘Community is delighted’

Parent Myra McShannon-Kefford previously said locals had been calling for action for eight years.

She is pleased that work has finally been agreed.

“The community is delighted and we want to thank Community Greenspaces and Councillor Kathleen Baird for their swift engagement with us,” she said.

“We are working with the local school and other local children and youth groups to film a movie of our community children talking about what they hope to see from their new park ahead of the start of the formal consultation process in the autumn.

“We are also working to secure other funding to match council funding to achieve the next generation Victory Park.

“Some of the feedback from the children so far – they talk excitedly of having more play equipment that will enable them to spend longer hours at the park, having fun playing and having picnics with friends and family.

“There are exciting times ahead and we hope to build a Victory Park that will be free from flooding, and that will bring joy and fun to the Bridge of Earn community for many more generations.”

Funding

Perth and Kinross Council will provide some funding for the repairs but cannot yet confirm how much.

A local authority spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that, in partnership with local community representatives, we will be taking forward a project to look at how the play area in Victory Park can be improved.

“The council will provide some funding support, with the community reps also seeking financial assistance from external sources.

The level of funding support from the council will depend on the works required at the play park.” Perth and Kinross Council

“The project will begin in the autumn of 2021 with initial engagement activity involving all key stakeholders to consider the current issues and ideas for enhancing the facility.”

The spokesperson added: “The level of funding support from the council will depend on the works required at the play park and the funding available from external sources, all of which will be part of the project’s development with the local community.”