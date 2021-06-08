Investigation launched after body found in Perth flat

A police probe has been launched after a body was found inside a flat in Perth.

Police have been investigating after the man’s body was discovered in the Scott Street property in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Locals saw a number of officers in the city centre street from around 5am on Tuesday and forensic officers have also been on the scene.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed a man was found dead inside an address and inquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

Shocked neighbours

One man said he was “shocked” to hear what has happened as he saw an officer guarding the entry into the block.

He added: “There was two police cars when I came onto the street.

“I’m certainly shocked to hear of the circumstances.

“An officer was guarding the door on Scott Street and another resident told me the forensics had been here as well today.

“My thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this time.”

One resident who lives in the block said police came to her door at around 5.15am.

She added: “They asked me if I’d heard any sort of noise over the last week or so.

“When we’ve been exiting the block, police have advised we can only walk along one side of the corridor.

“There was forensics here alongside four or five police officers.”

Another local added: “I was aware the police have been here since the early hours of this morning and they’ve been in the area since.

“I didn’t know the circumstances but I certainly saw the forensic officers in attendance as well.”

Police investigation

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating after a man was found dead in a property in Scott Street, Perth, on Monday June 7, 2021.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“Officers remain at the scene.”