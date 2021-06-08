Still Game favourite Jane McCarry heading to Pitlochry to star in Scottish classic

A hop, skip and a scurry from the banks of the River Tummel, The Wind in the Willows is coming to Pitlochry to entertain families this summer.

Part of Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s season, familiar faces such as Jane McCarry will be part of the cast, playing Badger. Best known as Isa Drennan in Still Game, she’s a favourite of smaller viewers as Granny Murray in Me Too! on CBBC.

Mr Toad will be played by a Scottish favourite, Colin McCredie, known to Taggart and River City viewers.

Kenneth Grahame’s classic has been adapted by Mark Powell. The playwright says,

“It’s been a treat spending lockdown with Mole and her friends and working out how to celebrate their classic adventure in a contemporary way.

“Knowing that audiences are also coming out of hibernation to join the animals on an actual riverbank will give our Willows an extra special sense of celebration.”

With the new outdoor amphitheatre, The Wind in the Willows seemed like a natural choice for directors Elizabeth Newman and Ben Occhipinti.

“We think it is safe to say The Wind in the Willows, by the brilliant Scottish novelist Kenneth Grahame, is one of the most loved family stories ever to be told, and retold,” says Elizabeth.

“As soon as we started pondering making work outdoors, it felt like we almost had to do it. After all, our beautiful theatre sits on a riverbank.

“As soon as we decided to tell this story, we commissioned Mark Powell to write the adaptation. Some of the finest work we have seen made for families has been led by Mark.”

Staying safe in the great outdoors

The team at the theatre has kept in mind how audiences might feel returning to theatre, even in an outdoor setting.

With the lighter nights of summer, there are performances from July 2 to September 12, so shows will never be in darkness.

Also, the outdoor spacious setting in the Bandstand area allows the audience to move around more freely and safely.

The theatre realises that, at this time, greater flexibility is required, so it will honour no-hassle refunds and exchanges for any reason. That includes the weather. Requests need to be made at least 24 hours before the performance time.

Tickets for The Wind in the Willows are priced from £9-£19. To book and for further information visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com or call 01796 484626.