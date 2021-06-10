‘Another casualty of the pandemic’: Concern for jobs after reports of Perth restaurant closure

Reports of the immediate closure of a popular Perth city centre restaurant have sparked concerns for jobs.

The Bothy Restaurant on the city’s Kinnoull Street is thought to have been closed by parent company G1.

The shock news was announced in a social media post by traders group, Perth Local on Wednesday.

This has caused widespread fears over jobs losses in the city, particularly amid the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Bothy closure prompts ‘shock and sadness’

Reports of the “quick” closure have caused shock and sadness in Perth.

Scottish Conservative Councillor of Perth City Centre, Chris Ahern said: “This has come as a shock to everyone and appears to have been a very quick decision.

“This is yet another casualty of the pandemic and a loss of a restaurant in a prominent position .

“We have to be concerned about all the staff and the loss of their jobs in these very difficult times, but I hope, because of its location someone else will be able to take on the restaurant and hopefully save some of the jobs.

“I noticed as well that some people had vouchers for meals at the restaurant and they will also now be out of pocket.”

Perth Liberal Democrat Councillor, Peter Barrett said: “When the Bothy closed its doors in March 2020 with lockdown I hoped that this would just be a temporary closure but the casual dining sector has been hit really hard during the pandemic.

“I am very keen that all furloughed staff are supported.”

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser added: “It must be a very concerning time for the staff at the restaurant.

“I know many businesses in the hospitality sector have struggled during the pandemic and while I don’t know the specific reasons for The Bothy’s closure, I’m sure the financial impact of Covid will have played a part in this decision.”

‘Pause on our operations’

The restaurant has since taken to social media to say it has “put a pause” on operations.

The post read: “The past several months have thrown many a curveball at us, and whilst so many restrictions and so much uncertainty remains, we have decided to put a pause on our operations.

“This is not a decision we take lightly, but we feel we need to take some time to re-access, and we are hopeful that during that time, we get all the more closer to the freedoms and lifestyle which we enjoyed before.”

G1 Group has been approached for comment.

Mass closures

The pandemic has forced the closure of numerous places in Perth city centre over the last year.

In June last year, Phase Eight confirmed it would close it High Street branch.

In a further blow two months later, Argos announced its permanent closure.

Lakeland on St John Street shut its doors for the final time in January this year, with the loss of around a dozen jobs.