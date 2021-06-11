A Fife thug has been sent back to prison after admitting a vicious assault on a fellow inmate at Perth Prison.

Fergus Muldoon, who was jailed for his role in two attempted armed robberies in Glenrothes, slashed prisoner Drew Davidson across the face with an open razor.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the attack followed an escalating series of “stupid” disagreements between the pair.

Muldoon, 24, was jailed for four years and two months.

Sheriff Alastair Brown told him he had considered sending his case to the High Court for an even stiffer sentence.

Blood-soaked T-shirt

Fiscal Michael Sweeney told the court Mr Davidson was spotted leaving Muldoon’s cell at Perth Prison, clutching a blood-soaked T-shirt to the side of his face.

It happened just after 9.3oam on January 29.

“A witness saw that Mr Davidson was bleeding heavily from ear to the tip of his mouth,” said Mr Sweeney.

“A Code Red message was put out to staff, indicating that there had been an assault.”

Mr Davidson was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for treatment, where he had 11 stitches placed over a 7cm cut.

He was sent back to prison with antibiotics, Mr Sweeney said.

‘Slashed’

During treatment, Mr Davidson told hospital staff that he “had been slashed with a razor”.

Back behind bars, Mr Davidson told a prison officer that Muldoon had invited him into his cell “to read something” before he was attacked.

“CCTV was reviewed by staff,” said Mr Sweeney.

“It clearly showed the accused and Mr Davidson within the cell throughout the assault.”

The court heard Muldoon had a troubled upbringing and had fallen in with a bad crowd.

His defence agent said: “Mr Muldoon has been in custody for a significant part of his young life.

“He knows the court will take a dim view of his behaviour.”

The court was told the assault was the result of “a stupid series of disagreements that just escalated.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown told Muldoon: “This was a deliberate attack, clearly planned in advance, with a blade which you should not have had in the first place.

“If you had not pled guilty at this stage, I would be remitting this case to the high court.”

Botched robbery

Muldoon was jailed for 32 months in 2018, for taking part in a botched armed robbery at a branch of RS McColl’s in Glenrothes.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard how, while wearing a mask, he held a knife to the throat of a staff member and attempted to rob her.

Muldoon was jailed again in January 2020 for attacking two strangers who challenged him about being in their gardens.